Car creates commotion in KPHB, two injured
Police said that the cause of the accident was that the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol
Hyderabad: A car caused havoc in Hyderabad's KPHB in the early hours of Monday morning. It came on the wrong route and hit a bike. As a result, two youths who were riding a bike were injured. Doctors said that the condition of one of them is critical. Police said that the cause of the accident was that the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol.
Agraj, the nephew of the former minister, drank alcohol with his friends till the wee hours of Monday morning. Then he left with his friends in a car. He diverted the car to the wrong route near KPHB Forum Mall. He went fast on the wrong route and hit the oncoming bike. The police said that the two people riding the bike were injured. He said that a case has been registered and investigation has been started and CCTV footages are being examined.