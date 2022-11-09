Case against MLAs’ poaching case accused

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police have booked a case against Ramachandra Bharati, one of the three suspects arrested in the MLA poaching case, for allegedly cheating people by possessing multiple Aadhaar and PAN cards. The police followed a representation by TRS Tandur legislator Pilot Rohith Reddy, who was also the complainant in the earlier case booked in connection with the alleged MLAs poaching at a farmhouse in Moinabad.

Bharati, along with Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy, was arrested from the farmhouse of Reddy on October 26 after the legislator alerted the police, who then laid a trap and caught the accused trio. During the raid they seized several documents from the spot and suspects.

The Cyberabad police and Reddy in their petition had alleged that Bharati was in possession of multiple Aadhaar, PAN and driving licences. While the unique number was same in both Aadhaar and PAN, other details were different. Bharati and his associates are in judicial remand.

In a related development, the Cyberabad police are gearing up to intensify the investigation. They are planning to file a petition in the court seeking custody of the accused to interrogate them and secure more details.