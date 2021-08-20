Case against Shiv Sena leader takes new turn

Nallakunta: The Nallakunta police who booked a case against Shiv Sena State general secretary Sudarshan and two others, on Thursday received a letter from his advocate stating that complainant N Satyanarayana Murthy of RK Bar/Megha Wines had lodged a second similar complaint on the alleged demand/extortion of Rs 5 lakh from him, in connection with his unauthorised construction.

The advocate stated "The complainant had earlier lodged a similar complaint at Chikkadpally PS and the High Court had ordered a stay on all proceedings in crime no. 209/2021. By suppressing facts and the court orders, the complainant has misguided Nallakunta police and falsely levelled allegations against Sudarshan and others. Moreover, Satyanarayana Murthy was arrested by the Nallakunta police in July. After being released on bail, he and his associates are trying to destroy evidence."

The police said they have received complaints and counter-complaints in the case. "It is being investigated accordingly. Once the investigation is completed, action will be taken."