Case booked against Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: The Petbasheerabad police has booked a case against the BRS leader, former minister and MLA Ch Malla Reddy and his son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, who is also a MLA, for allegedly trying to grab the land belonging to a software employee.

Officials said that it was an old case registered against the two MLAs and there is no further development in it.

Earlier, based on a complaint lodged by one S Srinivas Reddy, the police registered the case against Malla Reddy, Rajasekhar Reddy and others for allegedly grabbing 32 guntas of land and trying to demolish structures in it. A case and counter case were booked against both parties in the issue, police said.