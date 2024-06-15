Live
- GHMC demolishes Ilegal constructions outside former AP CMs house in Hyderabad
- Prof Ramesh Babu appointed as NSU PRO
- Tarang FPO mela helps farmers widen their market
- Meta Halts AI Assistant in Europe Due to Regulatory Pushback
- YSRCP is equally poised with TDP in Parliament, says Jagan
- BSNL puts up surplus land, buildings for sale
- SRM-AP’s skill development programme attracts Japanese MNCs
- AP technician selected for ICG to study vector-borne diseases
- Father's Day 2024: Quotes, Themes, and History
- Efforts on to make Tiger Reserve plastic-free
Just In
Case booked against Malla Reddy
Highlights
The Petbasheerabad police has booked a case against the BRS leader, former minister and MLA Ch Malla Reddy and his son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, who is also a MLA, for allegedly trying to grab the land belonging to a software employee.
Hyderabad: The Petbasheerabad police has booked a case against the BRS leader, former minister and MLA Ch Malla Reddy and his son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, who is also a MLA, for allegedly trying to grab the land belonging to a software employee.
Officials said that it was an old case registered against the two MLAs and there is no further development in it.
Earlier, based on a complaint lodged by one S Srinivas Reddy, the police registered the case against Malla Reddy, Rajasekhar Reddy and others for allegedly grabbing 32 guntas of land and trying to demolish structures in it. A case and counter case were booked against both parties in the issue, police said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS