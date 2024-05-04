Live
Case registered against Amit Shah, Kishan Reddy, other BJP leaders
TPCC vice-president G Niranjan filed a complaint regarding an incident where minors were seen holding the BJP flag with a slogan ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’ at an election rally
Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP’s Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat candidate K Madhavi Latha, BJP MLA Raja Singh, and BJP leader Yaman Singh for getting children to participate in an election rally in the Old City. The minors were seen holding the BJP flag with a slogan ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’.
As per election rules, using children in election campaigns is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The MCC violation took place at Lal Darwaza under the Moghalpura police station. A banner was held by a few children with a slogan written on it.
TPCC vice-president G Niranjan filed a complaint by mail to the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on May 2 through an email about the incident which occurred on May 1 in the city.
Responding to the complaint, the EC ordered the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the incident.
Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivas Reddy issued orders to South Zone DCP Sneha Mehra to investigate and submit a report. The Moghalpura police investigated and registered a case under Section 188 IPC.
Earlier, Amit Shah was in Hyderabad on May 1 to campaign for BJP’s Madhavi Latha from Hyderabad seat.