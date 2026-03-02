Catherine Tresa opens Kolors Health Care 2.0 at Himayatnagar

Hyderabad: Leadingwellness brand Kolors Healthcare launched its upgraded ‘Kolors Health Care 2.0’ centre at Himayatnagar, marking a new milestone in its nationwide expansion. The new branch at Tirumala Estate was inaugurated by actress Catherine Tresa, who formally opened the facility and appreciated its advanced technology and comprehensive services.

After touring the centre, Catherine highlighted the growing importance of lifestyle, fitness, and holistic well-being. She lauded Kolors for offering quality treatments using modern, US-FDA-approved technology to address obesity, hair, and skin concerns.

Executive Director Venkata Shivaji Kuna said that since its inception in 2004, Kolors has earned the trust of lakhs of customers and expanded to 52 branches over 22 years. With Kolors 2.0, the brand aims to deliver international-standard services tailored to evolving customer needs.

The event, organised by 5M Media and managed by Jaideep, witnessed enthusiastic participation from fans and guests.