Cattle struck by unknown disease

Pargi: Cattle in the Rupkhanpet have been suffering from a disease, which is yet to be identified by the authorities. The new disease has infected almost 70 cows in the village. Speaking on the issue, villagers said the animals developed some boils on their bodies and also holes in some parts.

They said they already contacted veterinary officer and he collected the blood samples but has not respond with any diagnostic report. Feared with the disease they never saw, farmers took their cattle to private doctors who were charging Rs 1000 per cow each day. The villagers requested government to take necessary action and save their cattle.

