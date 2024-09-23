  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

CBSE regional kho-kho tournament 2024 commences

CBSE regional kho-kho tournament 2024 commences
x
Highlights

The CBSE regional kho-kho tournament 2024 has opened its curtains at the VRS Vigyan Jyoti School, Bachupally, with around 5,500 athletes competing in the under-14, 17, and under-19 (boys and girls) categories across the four days.

Hyderabad: The CBSE regional kho-kho tournament 2024 has opened its curtains at the VRS Vigyan Jyoti School, Bachupally, with around 5,500 athletes competing in the under-14, 17, and under-19 (boys and girls) categories across the four days.

According to the officials, in this tournament, we will see the participation of students from 200 CBSE affiliated schools across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The tournament is set to conclude on September 25. For the inaugural ceremony, a march past by NCC cadets and Olympic torch events were conducted by the students.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioner of Police P Satyanarayana Garu, Assistant Commissioner of Police G Hanumantha Rao, both of Balanagar zone, Cyberabad, and Asian kho-kho gold medallist Pramod Thorat were present for the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick