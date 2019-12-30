CC roads, Manjira pipeline works to be taken up in Hafeezpet division

Hafeezpet: Madhapur division Corporator V Jagdishwar Goud, along with officials and local residents, on Monday inspected the drainage and newly laid CC roads in Gangaram locality of the Hafeezpet division.

Speaking later, he stated that the State government would release funds for the development of every division in GHMC. With a firm plan in place, the Manjira pipeline work had been completed. A part of the underground drainage and Manjira pipeline work in Gangaram locality would be taken up and the CC roads would be completed. He said the sanctioned development works in the division would be launched soon and assured to take steps to solve the problem of providing basic facilities.

Among those who accompanied the corporator were GHMC Engineering AE Srirajyalakshmi, Ward Members Shekhar Mudiraj, Ravi, Munna Khan, Haneef, Praveen, Devaraj, Jnaneshwar, Ismail, Chinna, Raju, Venkat, Malla Reddy, Bhagath, Veerender, Shiva, Mallikarjun.