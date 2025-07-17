CCS detains Ex IAS official RP Singh in land fraud case

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station officials detained former IAS officer RP Singh in connection with a land dispute case on Wednesday.

He was detained at his residence and later was shifted to CCS police station for the interrogation. The case pertains to a 10.32 guntas of land in Survey no.19 located at Khajaguda in Raidurgam area, whose ownership RP Singh and his wife Harvinder Singh had claimed.

The land was previously given to a construction company as per an agreement for a commercial complex. Subsequently, the company has identified that a gift deed of some of the land was in their daughter’s name. However, this gift deed was cancelled later citing that their daughter was in the United States.

The construction company lodged a complaint at the Raidurgam police station in 2023 against RP Singh for concealing the issue and providing the land for development. The CCS police initiated a case and began their investigation. The situation was revealed when the construction company approached the bank for a loan.

Now that the commercial complex is under construction, as many as 700 customers have already invested in this complex. Since the loan was not received, the commercial complex could not be completed.

The CCS police have registered a case and detained the former IAS officer.