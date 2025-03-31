Center for Brahmin Excellence inaugurated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The ‘Center for Brahmin Excellence,’ a registered society under the Telangana Societies Registration Act 2001, was formally inaugurated by Pushpagiri Peethadhipathi Sri Vidya Sankar Bharati Swamiji at his mutt in Begumpet, Hyderabad, coinciding with Viśvāvasu Ugadi.

Launching the centre, Pushpagiri Peethadhipathi Vidya Shankar Bharati Swamiji, stressed on the importance of Brahmin community and how how it played a vital role in society and with this center at present it will help especially Brahmin children in strengthening their education and also in other fields. Secretary Jwala Narasimha Rao stated that the society was founded by 16 distinguished individuals, including retired IAS and IPS officers, journalists, businessmen, chartered accountants, teachers, and management experts. The center aims to assist Brahmin youth in academic, professional, and cultural pursuits.

The center will offer advocacy programs for civil service aspirants, collaborate with experts, and release newsletters to engage the community. It seeks to foster leadership and cultural enrichment, with plans to expand nationwide in phases.

Former Chief Secretary Government of Andhra Pradesh and Executive member L V Subramanyam said that once about 35% of civil servants used be from the Brahmin community. But today it has drastically fallen, and a situation had arisen where a brahmin hesitates to openly declare that he is a brahmin. This situation needs to change and once again the brahmin youth need to surge forward in all fields.

Former DGP Arvinda Rao and Telangana Vigilance Commissioner M G Gopal emphasised on the need for skill development, urging Brahmin youth to excel in both government and entrepreneurship. They should be made proud to say that they belong to brahmin community. Creating the courage to uphold their self-respect was equally important, they added.

Former Union Minister and BRS leader Samudrala Venugopalachary advocated integrating Vedic education with mainstream academics, promoting fine arts, and creating a knowledge repository on literature, music, history, and science.

Other notable speakers included BJP leader N. Ramachandra Rao, BRS MLC S. Vani Devi (daughter of former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao), and P. V. Prabhakar (son of P. V. Narasimha Rao).

Vijay Oddiraju, the visionary behind the center, outlined its mission to motivate and support Brahmin students in civil services. The center will provide mentorship, teaching, and resources for competitive exams while integrating Vedic and modern education for gainful employment. It also aims to preserve and promote Vedic knowledge for universal welfare and engage in social service initiatives benefiting the community.