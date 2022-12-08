Central Election Commission gives approval for Change of TRS name to BRS

The Election Commission of India has approved change of TRS party into BRS. It is known that Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao wrote a letter on behalf of the party to the Central Election Commission on Dussehra this year to change the name of TRS to BRS.

Finally, the Central Election Commission has taken a decision on the letter written by KCR. The EC has taken a decision converting TRS into an Bharat Rashtra Samithi committee. The Election Commission has given approval.







KCR has received an official letter from the Central Election Commission regarding the change of party. With this, party leaders and ranks are expressing joy.

The party is likely to hold the BRS formation meeting on Friday and it is reported that KCR asked all the leaders to come to TRS Bhavan.