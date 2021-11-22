Centre aiming to achieve 227 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022

Hyderabad: Informa Markets in India, the leading B2B exhibitions organizer, convened the fifth edition of RenewX, a two-day renewable energy trade expo at the Hitex Exhibition center here on November 19 and 20. Rajneesh Khattar, group director, Energy portfolio, Informa Markets in India, inaugurated the expo in the presence of dignitaries and industry experts from the south Indian renewable energy sector.

Those present includedG Raghuma Reddy, CMD, Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd, Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner, Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (Energy), Bhagyathej Reddy, Director Power & Utilities, PWC, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries, Commerce & IT), Yogesh Mudras, MD, Informa Markets.

Speaking at the inauguration, Yogesh Mudras said, "Telangana State inspires us in multiple ways and government's initiatives to uphold the State's position in the renewable energy industry brings us back to organise RenewX in Hyderabad. Renewable growth will accelerate in the years to come under the focused administration of the Central and the State governments and the strategies and supportive actions will pave a new progressive path for the entire renewable energy sector. While the installed renewable power generation capacity has gained pace over the past few years, posting a CAGR of 17.33 per cent between FY16-20, the Government of India is aiming to achieve 227 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, much ahead of its target 175 GW as per the Paris Agreement"

He added, "we are proud to bring some of the global players and leaders from the renewable sector under one roof at RenewX and drive knowledge sessions mainly focused heavily on opportunities that lies in solar, wind, hydro and other types of renewable energy".

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to AP and Telangana, said, "Collaboration between the UK and India will be crucial in tackling climate change. In the recently concluded COP26 in Glasgow, both the Prime Ministers agreed to a broad range of ambitious climate resilient measures. I'm delighted we have brought a delegation of eight UK supply chain companies to share a wide range of the UK offerings in technology, finance and innovation in the Renewable Energy sector."