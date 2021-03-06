Centre behind abject ranking of Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi

Adarsh Nagar: In a controversial statement, before the crucial MLC and Nagarjunasagar by-elections, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Friday accused the BJP-led Central government of giving low ranking of 24 (in living standards) to Hyderabad with "political motive. It has been done to damage City's reputation." It is her first statement after assuming charge as the Mayor.

Objecting to the ranking by the Union Urban Development Ministry, she contended that Hyderabad was well known as City of Pearls and was ahead of all metros in development of basic facilities.

"Hyderabadis will not agree to the 24th ranking", the Mayor asserted. She contested the methodology used in determining the rank and said it appeared to be based on improper questionnaire.

Vijayalaxmi pointed out that Hyderabad had all standards fit for the best city by its quality living standards, law & order conditions, as stated by several international agencies in surveys as also by some private and government organisations. She said that City had offices of many MNCs and some prominent international companies and that JLL and Mercer had declared it as the ideal living City continuously for the last five years.

Besides, she stated, Hyderabad received during the last five years about 25 national and international awards. "We have to assume potitical motive is involved in the ministry giving 24th rank to Hyderabad."

The Mayor questioned the ranking based on 790 indicators divided into four groups and said only 35 per cent marks were given to topics like education, health, housing, drinking water supply for determining the living standards, while giving only 15 per cent marks on financial standards. "There is no mention of important public services in the list of rankings."

She stated that only murders were taken into consideration instead of the NCRB total crime rate report, while suggesting to the ministry to correct the loopholes in the methodology in determining the rank. She termed as "unscientific" and "lacking trust" the assessment of the rank based on government statistics, where as it should have been done on the basis of financial details and use of public toilets based on public response and acceptance, she said, pointing out that the Mint daily had found fault with the rankings.

Vijayalaxmi pointed out that Hyderabad had all standards fit for the best city by its quality living standards, law & order conditions, as stated by several international agencies in surveys as also by some private and government organisations.

In support of her assertion, the Mayor listed the health care facilities made available to the poor, including 'Basti Dawakanas', the road development schemes implemented in Hyderabad. She noted that the real estate sector witnessed significant development after the creation of Telangana. "Even the Central government has praised DPMS policy implemented in the GHMC limits," she asserted.