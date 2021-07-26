‘Chai Sutta Bar’ launches outlet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Chai Sutta Bar, a popular tea kiosk from Indore, has launched its branch in Hyderbad. Known for kulhad chai across the country, with this launch, the brand now has a total of 165 plus outlets across the country. The brand aims to open more outlets all over Telangana in the next few years.

As part of its expansion plans, the tea brand wants to launch franchises globally.

The tea brand strives to provide the same 'cutting chai' with the luxury of ambience clubbed with taste. Delivering tea in earthen cups, the vendor believes that they are better adhering to the Covid protocol.

"The city has the growing strength of office-goers and youth who are passionate about their jobs and career. A cup of chai is wishful thinking for most of them; we believe in reinventing the taste and culture of India by providing a cup of tea in 'kulhad' and spread the joy of having chai," said Anubhav Dubey, Co-founder, Chai Sutta Bar on the launch occasion.

The tea kiosk will offer its signature flavours chocolate and ginger across all franchises.