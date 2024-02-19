  • Menu
Challa’s re-entry into Cong opposed

DCC president Shankar Naik condemned the re-entry of Challa Malla Krishna Reddy’s into the party at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad without giving any information to local MLA and DCC president.

Nalgonda: DCC president Shankar Naik condemned the re-entry of Challa Malla Krishna Reddy’s into the party at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad without giving any information to local MLA and DCC president. In a press statement, Naik stated that Reddy who joined BJP after Congress allocated the party MLA ticket for Munugodu to Rajgopal Reddy criticised the Congress party as well as TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and party main leaders during the election campaign. H

e termed Reddy as an opportunistic politician and called upon party workers to question him if he visits villages as a Congress party leader.

He stated that if any leader of any party wishes to join Congress, they must first consult local MLA, minister and DCC president.

