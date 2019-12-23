Chandanagar: Clothes distributed to Christians

Chandanagar: Serilingampally MLA and Government Whip Arekapudi Gandhi on Sunday distributed clothes here in connection with Christmas festival along with Corporator Navatha Reddy, after cutting a cake.

Addressing the gathering, the legislator stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao should be hailed for winning the appreciation of all communities for the TRS government by patronising all sections of people. 'KCR is the only CM who has come to be known as fatherly and brotherly figure of people for standing by them'. He pointed out that the government was providing clothes to Christians for the Christmas festival so that they could happily celebrate it.

The MLA said KCR was giving equal importance to all festivals of people and he wished that people of all communities should happily celebrate their festivals. Hence, the CM was arranging distribution of Bathukamma saris to Hindus, 'Ramzan thofa' to Muslims and clothes to Christians.

Gandhi conveyed his advance Christmas greetings to Christians, while appealing to people to avail themselves of the government's welfare schemes. Among those present on the occasion were TRS Madhapur division president Yerlagudla Srinivas Yadav, party activists Pochayya, Anant Reddy.