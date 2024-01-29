Chandrababu is one my favourite heroes: Gurucharan Das

Former CEO of Procter and Gamble India Gurucharan Das said that former Chief Minister of AP Chandrababu is one of his favorite heroes. He said that there is a vision behind the arrival of IT companies in Hyderabad.

He participated in the literature ceremony on Sunday. On this occasion, he spoke about the development going on in the Hi-Tech City. This is a hi-tech city. These are the days when everyone is thinking about technological advancement. In the field of software, India is leading the world in the digital revolution. I am proud of this. Chandrababu Naidu was able to bring IT companies here with his vision. That's why he is one of my favorite heroes," he added.

Gurucharan Das said that India's economy has grown tremendously after reforms. At the same time, democracy is in trouble. It is also true that economic disparities have increased. However, this wealth has also increased employment opportunities. After 1991, poverty decreased and the middle class increased, he said, and his next book will be on this topic. Discussed his latest work 'Another Star of Freedom' with Professor Vasanthi Srinivasan of Hyderabad Central University. Mukund also collaborated with Padmanabhan on the book 'The Great Flop of 1942'.