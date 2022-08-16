Chandraprakash Rao joined fight as 'Bala Bhatudu'

Hyderabad: The 92-year-old K Chandraprakash Rao, who is the Trustee of Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad recalled incidents which inspired him to take plunge into the freedom struggle.

As a 'Bala Bhatudu' (child soldier), he joined freedom struggle and continued his fight until the country got freedom from British colonial Rule. As part of 76th Independence Day celebrations, Team Hans visited Rao and felicitated him. He joined the freedom struggle under the leadership of noted freedom fighter Hayagrivachary. The nonagenarian recalled his meeting with Mahatma Gandhi at Warangal station. There was no conversation but he extended greetings by exchanging Namaste with Gandhi when he was 17 year old. He also participated in the Satyagraha movement. He was always impressed by Gandhiji's speeches and participated in series of agitations and Dharnas.

Under the leadership of Swami Ramananda Tirtha, he took part in student movements and was imprisoned in Warangal jail. Rao said it was a moment of pride that the South Central railways had recently invited him and some more freedom fighters to flag off Telangana express as part of 'Azadi Ki Rail Gaadi at Secunderabad railway station." He said that he belongs to the last batch of freedom fighters that were still alive.