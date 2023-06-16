Live
Change of Bandi as TS chief false, baseless: Tarun Chug
Hyderabad: National BJP secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chug on Thursday dismissed reports of change of guard of the State party chief.
He said all party leaders from Telangana have key responsibilities; that makes it clear Bandi Sanjay Kumar will continue as the State unit president. Chug said the Sate leadership is a collective one.
“Some miscreants are spreading misinformation on social media on change of State party president”. He denied there were secret agreements between the BJP and the BRS and called such narrative false propaganda. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is also attending the Opposition meeting led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “What would TPCC chief Revanth Reddy say”, he asked. He alleged that the Congress is acting as a pawn to BRS in the State and not only acting as a B-team of BRS, but also competing to become even a C-team for the pink brigade in Telangana, he quipped.