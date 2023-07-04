Cheque bounce dispute comes to fore in Congress party

Hyderabad: The check bounce dispute between the two Congress leaders has now reached the police station. Banjara Hills police have registered a case against former MLC Prem Sagar Rao on the complaint of former minister Vinod Kumar. Vinod Kumar complained that Prem Sagar had cheated him by issuing a bounce cheque. He said Prem Sagar has taken Rs 25 lakh during the last election and after asking him to repay he gave a cheque.

Vinod Kumar alleged that the cheque bounced when he deposited it in the bank. He said that no matter how many times he asked to return his money, Prem Sagar was not responding to him. Vinod Kumar recently filed a complaint at Banjara Hills Police Station.

Prem Sagar Rao has already received notices from the court regarding the cheque bounce case. On the other hand, Gaddam Venkataswamy's son Gaddam Vinod Kumar is campaigning from Bellampally constituency in the next election. Vinod Kumar, who contested the Legislative Assembly from Bellampally as a BSP candidate in the previous elections, lost by a narrow margin. It is reported that Vinod Kumar is among those hoping for the Bellampally ticket from the Congress party in the next election.