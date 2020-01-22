Cherku Sudhakar demands release of Prof Khaseem

Osmania University: Telangana Inti Party president Cherku Sudhakar demanded release of Prof Khaseem. He consoled the family members of the professor on Wednesday. Cherku said, "Professor Khaseem is a person who always fights for student problems and social issues.



As he is speaking against the irregularities in the University, he was arrested." He added that government should release him and clear the cases booked on him. Student associations and others were present.

