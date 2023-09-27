Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visits CAW

Secundrabad: General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), visited the College of Air Warfare (CAW) on Tuesday and urged the officers to strive for excellence and uphold the ethos and credo of the armed forces.

Addressing the officers undergoing the 47th Higher Air Command Course at CAW, General Anil Chauhan spoke about the Higher Defence Organisation, Department of Military Affairs and National Security. During the visit, the CDS was briefed on various aspects of training conducted at the CAW.