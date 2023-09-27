Live
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari reiterates Naidu has not done anything wrong, says worked for people
- Karimnagar DCCB bags national awards
- Govt releases Rs 87 crore to Nalgonda Municipality
- GRT Jewellers brings back Bangle Mela
- Tri-Commissionerates keeps all arrangements in place for Ganesh immersions
- LG unveils OLEDC3X smart TV in Hyderabad
- World Tourism Day event held
- GHMC makes all arrangements for smooth conduct on Ganesh immersions in city
- Gita Gopinath meets Andhra students at IMF
- Post-split with BJP, AIADMK to appoint organisers in each TN Assembly seat
Just In
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visits CAW
Highlights
Secundrabad: General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), visited the College of Air Warfare (CAW) on Tuesday and urged the officers to strive...
Secundrabad: General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), visited the College of Air Warfare (CAW) on Tuesday and urged the officers to strive for excellence and uphold the ethos and credo of the armed forces.
Addressing the officers undergoing the 47th Higher Air Command Course at CAW, General Anil Chauhan spoke about the Higher Defence Organisation, Department of Military Affairs and National Security. During the visit, the CDS was briefed on various aspects of training conducted at the CAW.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS