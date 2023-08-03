Live
- Delhi doctors conduct complex, robotic gallbladder surgery in 45 mins
- AIIMS plans AI-based treatment for patient comfort and improved outcomes
- ‘Modi surname' defamation case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea for staying conviction on Friday
- Qualcomm stock slips amid likely job cuts in slowing smartphone market
- Atal Behari Vajpayee and L K Advani supported full statehood to the Delhi Opposition in Parliament
- 1st T20I: West Indies win toss and opt to bat first; Tilak, Mukesh make debut for India
- IGL pipeline catches fire in Greater Noida
- Delhi High Court urges family court to ensure timely resolution of matrimonial disputes
- Why the government banned importing laptops and computers; Know its impact
- Scattered showers, heavy downpours expected across India: IMD
Chikoti Praveen meets Bandi Sanjay in Delhi
His meetings with Telangana BJP leaders in Delhi has political debate. It is said that he is entering politics
Hyderabad: Chikoti Praveen became popular with casino games and got involved in many controversies. ED has also filed money laundering cases against him. Recently, during the festival of Bonalu, he went to Lal Darwaja Ammavari Darshan with private gunmen and got involved in another controversy. His meetings with Telangana BJP leaders in Delhi has political debate. It is said that he is entering politics.
Chikoti Praveen met former president of Telangana BJP and present National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay in Delhi. He also met BJP National Vice President DK Aruna. Photos related to this are currently going viral on social media. Will the BJP include Chikoti Praveen, who is in the news with his controversial style and controversial affairs? The debate is going on now.