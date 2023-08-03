Chikoti Praveen meets Bandi Sanjay in Delhi

Hyderabad: Chikoti Praveen became popular with casino games and got involved in many controversies. ED has also filed money laundering cases against him. Recently, during the festival of Bonalu, he went to Lal Darwaja Ammavari Darshan with private gunmen and got involved in another controversy. His meetings with Telangana BJP leaders in Delhi has political debate. It is said that he is entering politics.



Chikoti Praveen met former president of Telangana BJP and present National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay in Delhi. He also met BJP National Vice President DK Aruna. Photos related to this are currently going viral on social media. Will the BJP include Chikoti Praveen, who is in the news with his controversial style and controversial affairs? The debate is going on now.