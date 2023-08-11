Chilkur Priest visits HHF-SEED, Free Dialysis Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chilkur Priest visits HHF-SEED, Free Dialysis Centre in Mosque, the dialysis Centre is run from a mosque in Netaji Nagar of Langar Houz in Hyderabad. This centre has provided over 5,000 free dialysis to over 100 patients, regardless of faith, caste, or creed.

Run in a mosque, a team of technicians, nurses and house-keeping, worked relentlessly to ensure, high quality dialysis care was provided, with zero Cross infections & mortalities on site. This resulted in a gross saving of Rs 1.5 crores of patients money.



‘This is a classic example of building community level bridges that fosters love, respect, and human values for fellow beings said.