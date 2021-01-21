CIE @ IIIT-Hyderabad unveils 2 deep tech startups

Hyderabad: Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at IIIT Hyderabad announced the onboarding of two startups Machstatz and eSkindoctor under Avishkar DeepTech Accelerator Cohort No.11 and OJAS MedTech Accelerator Cohort No. 5.

Avishkar DeepTech is a 6-month cohort-based accelerator for emerging tech startups and OJAS MedTech is an accelerator for startups in life sciences, biotechnology, diagnostics, point of care devices for healthcare along with cutting-edge emerging technologies facilitated by CIE. The startups go through a structured strategic business mentoring from co-creation consulting, customer introductions and investor connect for follow-on round of investments.

Prof Ramesh Loganathan, COO of CIE-IIITH said, "Nurturing and growing early-stage tech startups has been our focus since we started CIE in 2008. Over the years we have had 400 startups in the incubator and about 20 in our Accelerator programs." For this cohort, 7 startups pitched for OJAS Accelerator and 9 startups pitched for the Deeptech accelerator. The Investment Committee panel included professors, clinicians, angel investors and other ecosystem partners.

Dr Sonali Khanra, Head OJAS Medtech BioNEST, IIIT Hyderabad, said, "We are very happy to onboard eSkindoctor Healthtech private Limited, focused on Dermatology and is using Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning algorithms to address the gap in availability of doctors by improving the accuracy and efficiency in triaging skin condition."

Machstatz offers smart devices along with connectivity, communication, software analytics, dashboarding and reporting in order to provide a complete solution to its customers. Started in 2017 by Sameer Patnaik, Pruthviraj Subudhi and Srikant Gupta the startup has gained traction quickly with acquiring customers in industries like iron and steel, chemical, glass, textile and automotive.