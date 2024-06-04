Citizens blow a fuse over frequent power outages

Hyderabad: With frequent power interruptions in the city over the past few days, especially on Sunday night due to heavy downpour, many denizens raised concerns about the issue on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday. They urged prompt redressal of the issue from the authorities concerned.

A few denizens raised their concerns and pointed out that across the city including in areas such as Muradnagar, Aghapura, Nampally, Nizampet, Kompally, Secunderabad and Red Hills, for the past one week at short intervals, there have been power interruptions. Even after bringing to the notice of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), in many places it took time for power to restore, they alleged.

“We are from Muradnagar and have been facing persistent power cuts for the past few days, attributed to tree-cutting drives. These outages, particularly during the night, are causing significant inconvenience and discomfort. Attempts to reach Assistant Engineers (AEs) or area electricity offices have been futile, as phones remain switched off or unanswered. This lack of responsiveness is deeply frustrating for residents who rely on consistent electricity for their daily needs. Authorities must address these issues urgently, ensuring minimal disruption during necessary maintenance activities and improving communication with the affected communities. Reliable power supply and prompt customer service are essential for public trust and convenience,” said Mohammed Abid, a local of Nampally.

“For the past few days, we have been facing power cuts, especially during nights, and when we sought clarification with the concerned officials, they informed that power has been off for a while as the department has taken up maintenance works near our lane,” said Sai Teja, a local of Nizampet.

One Syed from Red Hills stated that power cuts were being imposed for one phase every night around the same time, and the officials were not responding to phone calls.

According to the TSSPDCL, just in a few areas, there have been power interruptions due to local power issues, and that too just for 30 minutes to 45 minutes. “The reason is due to the maintenance work, including repairing of transformer and also as monsoons are soon to hit the city, trees are being trimmed, and for that reason the power is being shut down,” said an official.