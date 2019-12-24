Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

CITU calls for stir against anti labour policies

CITU calls for stir against anti labour policies
Highlights

The district unit of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Monday called for a united struggle against the ‘anti-labour’ policies of Prime Minister...

Patancheru: The district unit of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Monday called for a united struggle against the 'anti-labour' policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

District CITU secretary K Rajayya, while addressing a gate meeting in Parle Industries in Paishamailaram industrial estate, alleged that people and workers were being ignored by Modi who only has eyes and ears for rich investors. He accused the PM of adopting privatisation policies, citing the case of Indian Railways and ignoring price rise, growing unemployment and falling GDP, even while implementing anti-people's policies.

Rajayya pointed out that the prices were touching the sky, while there were no new jobs and industries were shutting down. He alleged that there were no prospects of having ESI and PF, with contract staff being employed.

The CITU leader called upon the working class in the district to make the January 8 general strike successful. Among those who attended the meeting were CITU leaders Jahangir Goud, Santhu, Ramulu, Srikanth, Surender and Kiran.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT

Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress

CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn
CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party...
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to family by 5 pm
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to...
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be next CM, says Tejashwi Yadav
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be...


Top