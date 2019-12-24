CITU calls for stir against anti labour policies

Patancheru: The district unit of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Monday called for a united struggle against the 'anti-labour' policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

District CITU secretary K Rajayya, while addressing a gate meeting in Parle Industries in Paishamailaram industrial estate, alleged that people and workers were being ignored by Modi who only has eyes and ears for rich investors. He accused the PM of adopting privatisation policies, citing the case of Indian Railways and ignoring price rise, growing unemployment and falling GDP, even while implementing anti-people's policies.

Rajayya pointed out that the prices were touching the sky, while there were no new jobs and industries were shutting down. He alleged that there were no prospects of having ESI and PF, with contract staff being employed.

The CITU leader called upon the working class in the district to make the January 8 general strike successful. Among those who attended the meeting were CITU leaders Jahangir Goud, Santhu, Ramulu, Srikanth, Surender and Kiran.