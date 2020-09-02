CITU protests memo directing panchayat secretaries to clean toilets

Hyderabad: Protesting the government's decision to engage the gram panchayat secretaries and demanding withdrawal of Memo 2026, the CITU will be holding dharnas in front of the District Collectorates on September 7 across the State and will also launch a stir.



As part of intensifying the protest against the government directive on Wednesday, the CITU leaders led by State secretary J Venkatesh also burned the copies of the Memo in front of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment Commissionerate. The Union has been protesting the decision ever since the Memo was released on August 21, which asked the DPOs (District Panchayat Officers) to issue instructions to the Panchayat Secretaries for cleaning of school premises and toilets every day, which had to be monitored by officials. "Ever since the corona pandemic hit the State, Panchayat staff have been working without respite even on Sundays.

Rather than reducing their work burden, the government invoking the clause 'Multipurpose Worker' is asking for more work, that too daily cleaning of toilets. This was an impractical decision on the part of the government and it should withdraw the memo," demanded, State honorary president, Paladugu Bhaskar.

State secretary of Union, S Rama held that there were thousands of Swachh workers, part-time sweepers, and 4th class employees. "Rather that utilising their services, the panchayat staff engaged in serving corona victims was being forced to do this job. This would not only disturb the entire balance of work, but there was risk of thousands of Swachh workers losing their jobs," she added.

Amongst others who attended Wednesday protest include State treasurer, Vanguru Ramulu; vice presidents, Yadamma, Madhavi; secretaries, G Pandu and G Eshwar. Earlier, the leaders also handed over a representation demanding the same to Commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment.