City police holds inter-dept meeting for smooth conduct of Ganesh fest

Hyderabad: For the smooth conduct of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Hyderabad city police hosted an inter-department coordination meeting with the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi members at an auditorium in TSPICCC.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated from September 18 and the final immersion of idols on September 28. The tri-police Commissioners C V Anand (Hyderabad), DS Chouhan (Rachakonda), and Stephen Ravindra (Cyberabad), GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, and Bhagyanagar Utsav Samithi general secretary, Bhagawantha Rao and representatives of Khairatabad Ganesh Samithi. The officers from Electricity department, RTC, Water Works, HMDA, Irrigation, Metro and MMTS attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Bhagyanagar Utsav Samithi brought few issues to the fore regarding potholes, illumination to be made at specific places, making available the vehicles and tuskers to Mandapam organisers and also about water and food arrangements at midnight on the day of immersion - for which the authorities assured re-dressel and agreed to deploy all material and human resources. The members lauded and appreciated the services of police, GHMC and other departments.

The commissioner C V Anand in his address emphasised upon the attendees for streamlining the coordination, exchange of information among tri-police Commissionerate and urged the representatives of the community to comply with the court orders issued in connection with idol immersions. The meeting delved into various aspects of the festival celebration, idol immersions and the procession routes and other arrangements.

He appealed to duly fill the intimation forms and informed that last year over 15,000 idols above 10-feet were not officially recorded by police and came unattended. Online facility is also available to ease the process. He added that the information received will enable them to make proper arrangements, without any shortage by teams of all departments. Proper security, CCTV coverage, and other safety precautions to be taken were informed.

“Many devotees will participate in this mega event and every department must ensure all measures are in place,” he added.

GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose said “Road repair works, illumination, tree pruning works are being done.” He also talked about the baby ponds, excavation ponds and other measures being taken by the civic body.

Coordination booklets with contact numbers of all department officers will be shared across all stakeholders, he informed. Commissioner Rachakonda and Cyberabad also addressed the gathering and urged cooperation with the police.

The electricity department officials have briefed on providing transformers, shock proof arrangements at high foot print areas. The transport department officials have assured of providing tuskers, other heavy vehicles. "We have already started the requisition for vehicles and will be pooled at multiple points across the city which would be staffed by RTOs, MVIs and other officers." said Joint Commissioner Transport Panduranga Naik.