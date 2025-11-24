City salutes Sardar Patel with grand unity march

Hyderabad: Thestreets of Sitaphalmandi in Secunderabad came alive on Sunday with patriotic fervour as thousands of people gathered to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The “Sardar@150 Unity March,” organised with grandeur and solemnity, began at the Shivaji statue in Sitaphalmandi and concluded at the Gandhi statue in Chilakalguda, symbolising the spirit of unity and national integration that Patel embodied.

The march drew participation from a wide spectrum of society, cutting across political affiliations. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP Telangana State unit President N Ramchander Rao, Additional Collector Mukund Reddy, film actress Khushboo, BJP State General Secretary Gautam Rao, District President Bharat Goud, PL Srinivas, Shyamsunder Goud, Mahipal Reddy, Bandaru Vijayalakshmi and several other dignitaries joined the rally. Their presence, alongside thousands of citizens, underscored the collective respect for Patel’s legacy as the “Iron Man of India.”

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted Patel’s unparalleled contribution to nation-building. He recalled Patel’s decisive role in integrating princely states into the Indian Union, noting that without his vision and courage, India’s unity would have remained a distant dream.

“Sardar Patel united a country with immense cultural, religious, and geographical diversity into one nation. If we see a united India today, it is because of his foresight and sacrifice,” Reddy said, urging the youth to imbibe Patel’s values of discipline, patriotism and service.

BJP Telangana State unit President N. Ramchandra Rao, in his speech, emphasised Patel’s special connection with the region. He recounted Patel’s firm decision to launch ‘Operation Polo’, the police action that ended the Nizam’s rule and integrated Hyderabad into India.

“The Nizam government was attempting to merge with Pakistan while repressing the people of Telangana. It was Patel’s strict actions that forced the Nizam to bow his head and accept India’s sovereignty,” Rao said. He reminded the audience of the atrocities committed by the Razakars during that period and hailed Patel as the leader who liberated Telangana from oppression.

Speakers at the event repeatedly underscored Patel’s role as India’s first Home Minister, whose sacrifices during the freedom struggle and bold decisions after independence ensured the country’s unity and integrity.

They noted that Patel’s efforts in integrating nearly 560 princely states laid the foundation of Akhanda Bharat, a united India. “India was built on many sacrifices, and it is our responsibility to convey to the youth the sacrifices of great men like Patel,” Rao added.

The march concluded with a collective pledge to carry forward Patel’s ideals. Participants sang the National Anthem, and the atmosphere resonated with patriotic slogans. Leaders called upon citizens to celebrate Patel’s 150th birth anniversary not just as a ceremonial event but as a movement to spread his message of unity and courage across every village, school, and office in Telangana.