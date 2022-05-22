City store offers weather & skin friendly ihram to Haj pilgrims

Hyderabad: Possibility of scorching summer, severe heat and rain during Haj-2022 in Mecca, a city shop offers weather and skin-friendly 'ihram' to Haj pilgrims which enhances preventive measures for the safety of pilgrims.

During the Haj rituals, the men's Ihram clothing is must, however, a woman can wear regular clothing. It is important that any clothing worn is chosen with the intention of entering Ihram and ensures it protects the wearer's modesty.

Ahead of Haj, the 117-year-old Mohammed Cap Mart, has announced sale of 'ihram' for men and women for the ensuing Haj-2022. The speciality of this ihram is that in spite of intense heat, pilgrims will remain comfortable after donning it. The soft and fine-textured cotton ihram acquired from reputed textile mills within and outside the country is skin friendly.

Ilyas Bukhari, Managing Director of Mohammed Cap Mart, said that the five-day Haj rituals are expected to be performed when summer will be at its peak in Mecca with the temperatures hovering above 45 degree Celsius. But during this period Mecca also experiences rains. "The combination of heat and rain results in sultry weather. In these conditions it is important that the 'ihram' one wraps around is both absorbent and of high quality. An ihram which absorbs sweat and rain drops – which fights the scorching sun and provides comfort to the Hajis."

Many pilgrims face skin problems during the Haj rituals on account of the Ihram cloth being of sub-standard. Therefore, the MCM has come up with a suitable ihram after intense research," he added.

It was also observed that the silver nanofiber ihram also being used in the Haj season for the last two year in Saudi Arabia. It is distinguished by its cotton fabric that prevents the reproduction of bacteria, and enhances preventive measures for the safety of pilgrims.

Well known religious scholar, Moulana Mufti Sadiq Mohiuddin Faheem, explained that ihram is the first obligatory rite of Haj and Umrah without which there can be no Haj and Umrah. In a sense this is the uniform of pilgrims.

The moment one enters the sacred state donning the two pieces of unstitched cloth with the intention of Haj and Umrah, a Muslim prohibits all those things upon himself which were permissible earlier like performing nikha, applying perfume, shaving etc.

After wearing ihram, pilgrims submit to Almighty completely. Usually ihram is of white colour – a symbol of uniformity and equality. Everyone is dressed alike - whether one is a king or a pauper. No differences remain whatsoever. The ihram cloth is unstitched probably to remind one of the shroud. Being the first obligatory rite of Umrah and Haj, ihram needs to be paid more attention.