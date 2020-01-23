Civic polls pass off in smooth manner

Madhapur: Elections to the 12 municipalities and two corporations in Cyberabad ended smoothly on Wednesday, with Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar describing vote as a powerful weapon. The CP went round polling centres in Narsingi, Manikonda, Puppalaguda, Bandlaguda Jagir and inspected the polling trends. He made several suggestions to the officials.



Speaking later, Sajjanar stated that the advance precautionary steps for the municipal elections, as was done during the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, had resulted in no untoward incident occurring on Wednesday. He said a watch was kept on the nomination process and polling, with care taken to ensure that voters did not face any inconvenience on the voting day.

CCTV cameras had been installed in critical polling stations. He said 4,500 police personnel had been deployed on election duty. They included three DCPs, six additional DCPs, 15 ACPs, 60 inspectors. The CP supervised the shifting of ballot boxes to the strong room and made suggestions to officials on protecting the boxes.

Madhapur DCP Venkateswara Rao, ADCPs Ghous Mohiuddin, Manikraj (CASW Headquarters), Madhapur ACP Shyam Prasad Rao, several ACPs and Cis were present.