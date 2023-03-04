Civil Aviation Research Organisation in Hyderabad soon

Hyderabad: India's civil aviation industry will soon get global recognition when the Rs 400 crore Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) at the Begumpet Airport becomes operational by July 2023.



Stating this, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said CARO paves the way for cutting-edge technology standards in the field of civil aviation. It is being set up by the Central government.

Under the auspices of the Airports Authority of India, this organisation is being developed with international standards and the necessary research will be conducted for the technological changes that will take place in the aviation sector in the coming days.

Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said CARO has the potential to emerge as a flagship organisation in Telangana state. The technology, standards and new ideas that will evolve from CARO will benefit the Indian civil aviation sector. It will leverage the boundless skills, talent and passion of the Telangana youth and give India's civil aviation industry global recognition.