Cloud over Formula-E race in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : The Formula-E races which are scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from February 10 are likely to be cancelled.

The organisers of the Formula- E races have approached the State government seeking the clearance for the event. However, as there is no confirmation from the government yet, there is a discussion whether E-racing can be seen in Hyderabad or not.

Formula E organisers have admitted that they are concerned that Hyderabad E-prix will not be to able go ahead as planned next year following the recent developments with the local government.

The statement read," Following a recent official communication received from the new Government of Telangana, Formula E is seeking urgent clarification of their contractual commitments under the agreement and how it could impact the Hyderabad race. Based on the content of the letter received, Formula E is concerned the race will not be able to go ahead as planned".

In a statement here on Thursday said that Formula E and the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (now under control of the new Government of Telangana) are in discussions regarding the Host City Agreement signed on 30 October 2023, and the staging of the Hyderabad E-Prix scheduled for Saturday, 10 February 2024.

With the event just a few weeks away and in its final stages of preparation, Formula E, partners and suppliers have already made significant commercial investments in the event. The inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix in February this year returned almost 84m USD in positive economic impact to the region, many times more than the overhead costs invested by Formula E and the Government of Telangana.

Hyderabad is set to host the only official FIA World Championship event in India next year, alongside other iconic world cities including Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin and London, as part of a multi-year agreement between Formula E and the Government of Telangana.