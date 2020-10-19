CM KCR adopted daughter gets engaged

KCR Adopted Daughter: Pratyusha who was adopted by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after being brutally tortured by her step-mother has been engaged to Charan Reddy at a hotel in Vidhya Nagar in Hyderabad.

It was five years ago the Chief Minister adopted Pratyusha handed over custody to IAS officer Raghunandan Rao. Telangana woman and child welfare organisation is looking after her well-being.

Charan Reddy, who is working in a private firm approached Pratyusha and proposed her for marriage. Pratyusha accepted his proposal and duo got engaged recently.

On learning the engagement ceremony Pratyusha, the chief minister called her to Pragathi Bhavan and enquired about Charan Reddy. He expressed happiness and promised Prathyusha that he will attend her marriage.

Pratyusha who completed nursing is working as a nurse in a private hospital.