CM KCR an expert in scripting lies, charges Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who released his farmhouse files across the country turned into an utter flopped movie.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Kishan Reddy termed CM KCR an expert in turning and twisting false into facts. The State High Court's verdict of transferring the probe of the farmhouse film scripted and directed by CM KCR to CBI is a slap on his face.

He said that BJP welcomes the court's decision and scrapping the SIT formed by the State government and functioning under the careful watch of CM KCR.

"Our party has been saying it from day one that the farmhouse episode was unveiled under the direction of CM KCR." The SIT appointed with some officials turned the SIT into the KCR's KIT.

The chief minister himself donned the role of an investigating detective presenting the video footage to the media. The video footage forming evidence of the incident should have been collected by the investigating agencies. It should be only with the police and constitutional entities like courts. How the video footage reached CM KCR? The BJP has been asking this question from day one of the episodes, said Kishan Reddy.

He also alleged that the Court verdict vindicated the BJP's stand that the transfer of investigation to CBI and SIT failed to function independently and impartially as per the law. The Secundrabad MP said BJP has faith in the constitution and the judiciary. He expressed the hope that the CBI investigation would bring out the officials acting under the directions of CM KCR and all the facts of the case.

He wanted to know why the BRS MLAs' phone data was not revealed and the reason for confining the MLAs in the Pragati Bhavan.

Kishan Reddy said CM KCR lecturing about defections from one party to another and values in politics is hilarious.

He advised the BRS chief that his designs and conspiracies would not long last and will come out one day or the other, and KCR's designs and conspiracies would not be lost long.