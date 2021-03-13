CM KCR gives aesthetic touches to Yadadri

Hyderabad: The renovated temple of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Yadadri, which is likely to be inaugurated sometime in May, will have a better elevation than what was originally decided.

At a review meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the officials to provide a 350-foot long queue line using brass designs. The officials put forth four models of Kalash, (metal pots) before the CM. After examining them, KCR selected one design.

"After the renovation, Yadadri temple town will show its exclusivity among all the temples in the world. The entire Yadadri temple renovated with the Krishna Sila (black stone) is going to become known for its uniqueness. After the reopening, devotees in lakhs would visit the temple. Measures should be taken in such a way that these devotees should not face any difficulties during their visit,", KCR said. The CM also wanted the compound wall on the north side should be demolished and the area should be covered with grills and railings for a better view of the temple. The CM instructed the officials nothing should obstruct the 360 degree temple view and it should appear like an iconic structure.

He said these works should be completed by April 15. He also asked them to use brass designs for the Deepa Sthamba (lamp post); compound wall and even the pedestal of the Deepa Sthamba. While inquiring about the Sivalayam, the CM wanted brass tridents should be placed on the compound walls.



Like the Sudershan Chakra is placed for view during the Brahmotsavam, Tridents would appear all along the Siva Temple. Radhasala would be in consonance with the temple elevation. The compound wall to be constructed around the Vishnu Pushkarini Hills and the illumination of the same on either side of the wall will be a big attraction. The 80-feet lamp post would be placed at the centre of the lawn. KCR appreciated the construction of the Addala Mandapam (Mirror Hall) and said it is coming up very beautifully. He instructed the officials to complete the final touches to the renovations of the temple complex before the scheduled date for the reopening of the temple. Tentatively, the CM is planning to open the temple in May this year.