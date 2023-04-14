CM KCR heaps praises on Ambedkar on eve of his birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao remembered Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, on his 132nd birth anniversary on Friday.

In a message, he praised Ambedkar as a "brave and noble person" for not taking a back seat despite facing discrimination in the name of colour and caste and social evil of untouchability from his childhood.

KCR said the installation of a 125-foot statue of Ambedkar in the heart of Hyderabad on his birth anniversary was a matter of pride not only for Telangana, but also for the entire country. The CM said the Telangana society was paying a big tribute to Ambedkar, who incorporated Article 3 in the Constitution which facilitated the formation of the State. The State Secretariat building was also named after Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat as part of continuation of the aspiration of the great leader.

KCR said the government introduced 'Telangana Dalit Bandhu' scheme specially aiming to bring a qualitative change in lives of dalits. He said the scheme was a revolutionary step in the country's history. "It gives him immense happiness to know the success stories of the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu scheme".