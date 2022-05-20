  • Menu
CM KCR hikes limit age of 2 years in police department recruitment

Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao
Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao

Highlights

Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken decision to increase the upper age limit for two more years in the recruitment of posts in State Police department.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken decision to increase the upper age limit for two more years in the recruitment of posts in State Police department. The Chief Minister has responded positively to the request of MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy to enhance the age limit following the implementation of 95 per cent job quota for locals first time and the impact of Corona pandemic for the past two years.

The CM instructed Chief Secretary and the State DGP to initiate measures in this direction immediately.

