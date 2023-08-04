Live
CM KCR likely to give ticket to Sayanna’s daughter
Aspirants include M Krishank, social worker Sri Ganesh, Erolla Srinivas
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s mention of the name of Lasya Nandita, who is the daughter of former Cantonment MLA T Sayanna while paying tributes has led to speculations of elevating her in political career.
The Assembly on Thursday paid tributes to Sayanna during the condolence motion. The CM, while paying tributes, referred to Nandita stating that she has been corporator for two terms; the family of Sayanna was his; he would support the family. According to sources, Nandita was called to the Assembly by the CM. She witnessed the proceedings from the visitors’ gallery while the discussion on condolence motion was on. It is learnt that Nandita had later met the CM in his chambers.
The meeting assumes significance as there are many contenders for ticket from the Cantonment constituency. Sources said with the CM’s words about the family members of Sayanna, Nandita has moved ahead in terms of getting a ticket. Nandita, to her advantage, had served as corporator for two terms. Besides, there will be sympathy for Sayanna for work he had done in the constituency.
Leaders like M Krishank, social worker Sri Ganesh, Erolla Srinivas and others have been aspiring tickets from the constituency. Party leaders said the CM may take a decision to give ticket to Nandita in the next election.