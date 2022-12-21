CM KCR likely to roll out sops for Christians today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to announce some sops to the Christian community at programmes organised at LB Stadium on Wednesday on the eve of Christmas celebrations.

Arrangements have already been made for the celebrations on a grand scale. State SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar visited the venue and reviewed the arrangements.

Officials said that KCR will make some announcement for the welfare and development of the Christian community in the State. The government has already sanctioned land and funds for the construction of the Christian Bhavan in the city.