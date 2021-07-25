Top
CM KCR pats Mirabai Chanu

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated Mirabai Chanu on winning the silver medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated Mirabai Chanu on winning the silver medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics. "The medal win is a great victory. The girl power in India came to the fore in the ongoing Olympics. With the same spirit, Indian sportspersons taking part in the Olympics should win more medals," he said.

