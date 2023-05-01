CM KCR signs 6 files on day one in his new chamber

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao seem to have followed his lucky number ‘6’ on the first day in his office in his chambers at the new Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat by signing six files.

KCR and other ministers signed files pertaining to their departments in their chambers. The first file signed by the CM was about the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme 2023-24. Apart from Huzurabad (where the scheme was implemented), the government would select 1,100 beneficiaries in 118 Assembly constituencies in the State.

Apart from CM KCR, several other ministers also signed files in their chambers

♦ Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao- Guidelines for distribution of Double Bedroom Houses

♦ Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao- Direct recruitment to fill up 1827 staff nurses in teaching hospitals

♦ Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali- Clearance for setting up of new police stations

♦ Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy- Extension of Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam Scheme to temples in the Hyderabad city

♦ Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy- Revamp of Roads and Buildings department and government coming up with three Chief Engineer offices, 10 circles, 13 divisions, 79 sub-divisions, 124 sections in the department

♦ Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy- Releasing Rs 34.25 Crore for distribution of tabs to 19,800 teachers, Library corners in 5,000 primary schools

♦ Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy- May Day file and Shram Shakti Awards

♦ Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar – Supplying super fine rice to the Anganwadis

♦ Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar- Second phase of Dalit Bandhu scheme

♦ Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy- file related to construction of Check Dams

♦ Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao- Construction of IKB buildings for the new mandals

♦ Tribal Affairs Minister Satyavathi Rathod- Free milk to the children aged between one to three years at the Anganwadi Centers

♦ Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav- Distribution free fishlings

♦ Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy- Releasing Rs 958.33 Crore to the Discoms as payment pertaining to the month of May for the free power