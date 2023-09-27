Live
- AP implementing 50% quota for women: Women’s panel chief
- Ganesh idol immersion concludes peacefully in Kurnool
- 8 wheelchairs donated to Tirupati railway station
- BJP goes all out to retain power in Madhya Pradesh
- CM KCR suffers from viral fever
- Sri City gets ‘Iconic Brand of India - 2023’ Award
- Talasani inaugurates Lakefront park on Necklace Road
- CM KCR announces Dasara gift for State coal workers
- ‘Amara Raja Better Way Awards’ to recognise rural entrepreneurs
- All district officers must attend Jaganannaku Chebudam: Collector Shan Mohan
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was suffering from viral fever and cold. The CM was undergoing treatment at his official residence Pragati Bhavan. “KCR has been suffering from viral fever and cough for the last week and the specialised doctors are monitoring the CM’s health condition closely.
Doctors suggested the CM for more rest. KCR will be normal soon”, BRS working President and Industry minister KT Rama Rao said that there is no need to panic as the doctors said the CM will be cured of fever shortly.
KTR took to X to share the information about KCR’s health condition. “ He ( KCR ) is being treated at home by his medical team and is being monitored closely . As per doctors he should be able to get back to normal in a few days”.