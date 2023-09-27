CM KCR suffers from viral fever

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was suffering from viral fever and cold. The CM was undergoing treatment at his official residence Pragati Bhavan. “KCR has been suffering from viral fever and cough for the last week and the specialised doctors are monitoring the CM’s health condition closely.

Doctors suggested the CM for more rest. KCR will be normal soon”, BRS working President and Industry minister KT Rama Rao said that there is no need to panic as the doctors said the CM will be cured of fever shortly.

He is being treated at home by his medical team and is being monitored closely. As per Doctors he should be able to get back to normalcy in a few days — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 26, 2023



