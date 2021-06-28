CM KCR to unveil PV statue, attend centenary event with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan today

Saifabad: The State government is making elaborate arrangements for smooth and successful conduct of PV Narasimha Rao birth centenary celebrations on June 28 at 11 am at PV Gnana Bhumi on PVNR Marg, near Hussainsagar.



The HMDA and Department of Culture have made arrangements for the grand ceremony of year-long celebrations coming to an end on June 28. A 16 ft tall PV statue weighing two tonnes is to be unveiled by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to mark the occasion. The government has changed the name of Necklace Road as PVNR Marg in honour of the former prime minister.

The government conducted State-wide and national and international level programmes to mark the celebrations. On Monday, the government is holding a special programme to honour the former PM and recall his services. For the celebrations the government has spent about Rs.10 crore.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will grace the occasion. PV Celebrations committee chairman and MP Keshava Rao, members Vinod Kumar, Srinivas Goud, and PV family members, including MLC Vani Devi, government adviser KV Ramanachary, senior journalists Ramchandra Murthy, Tanksala Ashok, Mamidi Harikrishna, Devulapally Prabhakar Rao and others will attend the event.

The CM will release nine books written by authors and journalists on the occasion. They include "Influence of India's Culture on the West and Other Speeches", "The Granny & Other Stories", "The Meaning of Secularism and Other Essays", "Thus Spake PV, Interviews with PV Narasimha Rao", "PV Narasimha Rao, Architect of India's Reforms", "Legend in Lines, Chanakya, Namasthe PV" and "Kalathithudu".