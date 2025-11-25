CM lauds Akshaya Patra’s service-oriented approach

Hyderabad/Kodangal: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday lauded Akshaya Patra’s spiritual leadership and service-oriented approach, and reiterated the government's strong commitment to strengthening school nutrition programmes across the state.

The Chief Minister performed the Bhumi Puja for Akshaya Patra’s State-of-the-Art Centralised Kitchen in Kodangal. Speaking during the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised that nutritious meals enhance education outcomes, health, and well-being, which are critical for realising the vision of ‘Telangana Rising’.

Expressing gratitude, the Akshaya Patra Foundation, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh President Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa said, “We are profoundly thankful to Honourable Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Government of Telangana for supporting this transformative social initiative. This advanced centralised kitchen will positively impact thousands of children and help us progress toward the vision that no child should be deprived of education because of hunger.”

The Akshaya Patra Foundation currently serves 2.35 million mid-day meals to beneficiary children across over 25,000 schools. Additionally, it provides 8 lakh servings under the Morning Nutrition Programme, contributing to improved child health, increased school enrolment, attendance and retention, and better learning outcomes.

The new state-of-the-art Centralised Greenfield Kitchen at Yenkapally village, Kodangal, Vikarabad district is spread across two acres. It is designed to prepare and deliver fresh, hygienic, and nutritious mid-day meals to 28,000 children studying in 312 government schools across Kodangal, Bomraspet, Daulatabad, and Dudyala mandals in Vikarabad district and Gundumal, Kosgi, Kothapally, and Maddur mandals in Narayanpet district.

The upcoming centralised kitchen features state-of-the-art cutting-edge technology, including advanced automated systems that enable rice to be cooked for 1,000 children in just 15 minutes and Sambar (a lentil-based vegetable stew) for 5,000 children in under two hours.

Sustainability-driven infrastructure includes biogas generation, RO-treated water systems, an effluent treatment plant (ETP), and a solar power plant, ensuring eco-friendly operations and zero discharge. The Chief Minister later visited an expo showcasing Akshaya Patra’s 25-year-long successful journey of eradicating classroom hunger through innovative kitchen designs and technologies.