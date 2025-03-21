CM, PCC chief to attend Stalin’s meet on delimitation tomorrow

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud will be attending the meeting on the issue of Delimitation convened by the Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin on March 22.

In what is seen as a stiff opposition against Delimitation exercise, if conducted solely on the basis of population, this will be a crucial meeting to build pressure on Centre. The meeting is hosted by Tamil Nadu CM and will be attended by Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka’s Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Punjab’s CM, Bhagwat Mann, besides representatives of other non-BJP ruled States.

Revanth Reddy has been fiercely opposing the proposal. During his visit to Kerala on February 9, he said that if the delimitation of constituencies is done on the basis of population, rather than getting additional constituencies, the southern states would lose existing constituencies. “I already suggested to the PM to increase the number of Constituencies in southern states by 50 per cent. If the delimitation of constituencies is undertaken based on the population, the BJP will form the government at the Centre by winning seats from BIMARU states. They won’t need southern states. This trend will completely destroy the democratic spirit,” he cautioned.

Earlier in 2024 in Delhi he found that the delimitation of constituencies was discriminatory of South India and urged that it should take into consideration the 1971 census. He said there was an urgency to take this debate forward and public opinion be taken before the exercise is taken up.