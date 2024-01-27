CM plans extensive budget session to put BRS in the dock

Hyderabad: Eyeing the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was planning to hold an extensive budget session of the Assembly to expose the previous government on all fronts. Though the schedule for the budget session of the Assembly was not yet finalised, the Finance department was already preparing the annual budget outlay by holding a series of meetings with the departments in the Secretariat for a week.

The government was keen to hold the budget session of the Assembly in February second week and conclude before the announcement of the schedule for Lok Sabha elections by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Tentatively, the EC was planning to announce the poll schedule by the end of February. Officials said that the government was making arrangements to hold the budget session soon after the one-week-long Parliament session for the presentation of votes on account.

The commencement of the budget session will be in the second week of February, and the session will run till the end of the month, around February 20 to 25.

The overall working days will be around 14 days to discuss the budget proposals as well as the performance of the previous BRS government for the development of the State for the last 10 years. The Chief Minister wanted to present a detailed report on the development of Telangana State with statistical data in the house during the budget session.

Sources said that CM Revanth Reddy has already prepared an action plan for Lok Sabha elections to win majority MP seats. As part of the strategy, he wanted to send a strong message from the Assembly by debating the development issues extensively in the house before hitting the electoral battle ground.

In the first session of the Assembly of the newly elected Congress led government, the CM presented white papers on State finances and the power sector. The government nailed the BRS regime over alleged mismanagement of the State finances and the purchase of power at high prices.

Now, the CM is planning to bring out some more failures committed by the previous government and give a strong message of Congress led state government’s endeavour towards making Telangana a fast growing state in the country.

If the government opted to present a vote on account, sources said that the session would last only a few days.