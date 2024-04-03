CM remembers Komaraiah’s sacrifices

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hailed Doddi Komaraiah as a warrior for risking his entire life in fight against autocratic rule and liberating Telangana people by raising the flag of self-respect.

He remembered the sacrifices and the fighting spirit of Telangana Armed Struggle leader Komaraiah on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday. Reddy said the sacrifices of Komaraiah, the first martyr in the Telangana Armed Struggle, would be remembered forever; his government is committed to fulfill the aspirations of the great Telangana martyr.

The government is striving for the uplift of the poor and weaker sections. The CM said free power supply up to 200 units to the poor families, LPG cylinder at Rs Rs.500 , free TSRTC bus travel for women, Indiramma house and a slew of welfare schemes and subsidies for the BC communities are already being implemented.

The CM said the government brought Praja Palana ( People ‘s governance ) in the State by taking inspiration from the Armed Struggle for liberation from dictatorial rule. The State is taking into consideration everyone’s opinion and also giving opportunity to all to express their views openly. He also said the government accorded top priority to social justice in appointments at all levels, including the State Cabinet.